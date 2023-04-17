New Hampshire was a civilized utopia. Then the Free State Project arrived and introduced libertarianism. NH has discovered the difference and prefers the former.
For years, the FSP has lectured NH on liberty. But its expertise is with platitudes, not results. The FSP has acted with undisguised contempt for the NH common good, revealing to NH that libertarianism will lead to dystopia. All the FSP has accomplished, except for guns and marijuana, is to force NH to be less free, not more. NH might refer to the FSP as "The Less-Than-Free State Project," or perhaps "The Guns, Dope & Dystopia Project." Which name fits better?
The FSP acts foolishly, too. It actually pursued a NH teacher loyalty bill. How scary is that? It tried to destroy the Town of Croydon. It tried to destroy Gunstock Mountain Resort. And the FSP acts with cruelty, pursuing SB 272 to deny basic humanity to born children and to their teachers.
After it forced the NH Legislature to vote on its bill for secession from the US, NH lost the first-in-the-nation primary. Thanks to the FSP, NH is viewed as the bottom of the barrel in the United States of America. NH really should refer to the FSP as "The Complete Sham Project."
NH challenges FSP founder Jason Sorens, or any defender, to make public a list of genuine liberties the FSP has promoted, other than for guns, dope, and Porcfest. NH is fully aware the FSP has saved money for themselves and their friends by forcing cuts to the NH common good. No need to rehash all that. Please enumerate all the wonderful things libertarianism has accomplished for NH.
