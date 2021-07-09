To The Daily Sun,
Anyone who has experienced the worry and concerns of a loved one dealing with health issues, knows the importance of finding a nursing home who will care, love and show them the respect they deserve. The last thing you want to do is put a love one in a nursing home, but there comes a time when their special needs and care can no longer be provided by one person. Your heart aches to have to make that decision, you keep thinking, "I can still care for them a little longer, let’s not rush it." You are then told by medical professionals that’s it’s becoming a safety issue for them and yourself.
You worry and your anxiety levels are off the charts. The search is tireless and heart wrenching, then you find one that you feel confident your loved one will be in good hands.
That was the case when I found Belknap County Nursing Home for both my mom and my husband. I soon discovered my instincts were not only correct, but we had angels at this facility.
When your husband loses his speech and all mobility and to see and watch how these miracle workers learn all your husband’s expressions to distinguish if he’s in pain or not, or know what his needs and wants are, and how they comfort and keep their hygiene care at top notch, is indeed nothing short of a miracle.
Their facility is also kept spotless and decorated for every holiday occasion to make their residence happy, and a remembrance kept alive is shown on all their smiling faces. This is no easy task. Not every facility has this kind of care; they are, in fact, few and far between.
We hear that there is a possibility that the Belknap County Nursing Home maybe closing. You may ask yourself why? Are the commissioners challenged by wages? Is this due to delegations by the unions? What causes them to withhold wage increases? If you had to make a decision to choose a job that pays approximately $12 per hour, or $23 per hour, which one would you choose? Some might say the $12 per hour has great benefits, which is great, but you still need to be able to put food on the table, be able to afford child care, or put oil in the furnace to heat your home.
Please, we need to keep Belknap County Nursing Home to stay open. Look at the great job they did and still doing during this COVID pandemic. It isn’t an easy task, but they have kept and still keeping their residence safe.
We need to fight for what is good for a change. Let’s keep Belknap County Nursing Home open by doing what is right for the staff. Increase their wages, which they deserve and is well overdue. There has got to be a way to make this happen.
Charlene Moses
Laconia
