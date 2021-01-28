To The Daily Sun,
I need to write because I am concerned that people in this country and especially our state, do not know what is happening "behind the scenes" Does the general public realize that criminals in the Department of Corrections system are receiving stimulus checks?? How is this happening in our country and state? A rapist, a thief, a pedophile, a murderer will receive a stimulus check while other hard-working individuals that are free and follow the law aren't getting a stimulus check?
I assumed a stimulus check was to stimulate the economy. If a prisoner receives a stimulus check, what are they spending it on? So I ask why criminals are getting a check. So they can have a TV in their rooms and be comfortable? Please. This is horrifying.
The second unbelievable item is that prisoners are being offered COVID Vaccinations before our general public, people who live and work and contribute positively to society!
We've been told that if someone wants a vaccine they can get it, but that isn't true really. You have to be over a certain age, yet these prisoners don't have to be a certain age.
I believe that we need to write to all of our local congressmen and senators and Gov. Sununu to explain to all of us how this is happening?
Carrie Nyberg
Alexandria
