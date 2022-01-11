To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to Laconia for approving a solar array on public property. Laconia joins Moultonborough, which has both a solar array and battery storage, and other New Hampshire towns that are stepping up to cut towns’ administrative (electricity) costs and contribute more renewable power to the grid so we don’t have to buy as much natural gas from outside the state to turn on the lights. The Gilford Select Board also has been presented proposals to install solar on the town hall or fire station roofs, possibly using American Rescue Plan funds, that would save at least 20% on the building's electric bill per year. As a taxpayer, I’m in favor of using as few dollars as necessary for such things. Not only does it cut electricity costs (that only go up year by year) but it also indirectly cuts costs for all electricity customers because it makes more lower cost, renewable energy available to the grid, which means Eversource can buy less electricity supplied by natural gas (where it gets most of NH’s power), with savings to us all.
Carolyn Johnson
Gilford
