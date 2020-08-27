To The Daily Sun,
I am disgusted by the political cartoon in your Thursday edition. I do not think it is humorous to depict children referring to an active shooter drill as the same as hiding from the police. The Daily Sun use to be a nice community paper. With this cartoon you are just showing how low and to the left you will go.
I know I am not the only one who is appalled. You might want to rethink your audience. I support our blue!
Carolee Sliker
Laconia
