To The Daily Sun,
The president formed a Coronavirus Task Force on January 29, when there were just a handful of confirmed cases in the United States. That day, The New York Times warned its readers to “beware the pandemic panic.” By the next day, Democrats were busy fighting each other over the impeachment spotlight.
President Trump restricted travel from China two days later. Democrat leaders called the ban “xenophobic” and unnecessary. The Washington Post published a piece that day: “How our brains make coronavirus seem scarier than it is.”
In an Oval Office address on March 11, President Trump spoke about the U.S. response and announced travel restrictions from Europe. Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the media and other Democrats in questioning the action: “We’ll see whether it’s worth the trouble.”
The Trump Administration negotiated with Congress later in March to get immediate relief for working Americans through the bipartisan CARES Act. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats stalled the Senate bill with their own list of demands — filled with partisan items that had nothing to do with coronavirus.
Wake up, you can't blame the president, but the Democrats. Of course you will never hear this information from the media.
Carol Huber,
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.