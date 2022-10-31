Over the years I have had the opportunity to get to know David Huot and Charlie St Clair.
I know them both to be compassionate and understanding on the issues we face today. They both understand that being a good representative means being able to listen to their constituents and treating people with respect. Both have decades of commitment to making our city the best it can be. From lowering property taxes, supporting our schools and fighting inflation, both will continue to be superb advocates for all of us.
I also would like to add over the past few months I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Patrick Wood and Eric Hoffman. Both of them are well-educated professionals who have earned a tremendous amount of respect in our community. They are great listeners, advocates for Laconia and bring fresh perspectives.
Anyone who knows these four candidates knows we can count on them to stop the ugly divisive partisan nastiness that’s characterized our delegation the last two years. I have no doubt their commitment to civility and finding common-sense solutions will make us proud. Most importantly, they won’t embarrass our community with inappropriate language and behavior. Laconia is an amazing city with many opportunities, strong community bonds and we should send people to Concord that will reflect our values of community.
Finally, Kate Miller: In the midst of all that we face as a nation, state and people, there are leaders who are willing to stand up and fight for our community and ensure future generations have the opportunities they themselves have enjoyed. That is my friend Kate Miller. She is passionate about families, lowering taxes, and ensuring we fight the extremist views that the GOP has been pushing in Concord. She knows that political extremism doesn’t solve problems.
