To The Daily Sun,

It’s amazing how changing a single word in the headline altered the entire intent of my last letter. That letter called out the three big lies that culminated into electing the most incompetent federal government in three generations. The lies were: the Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden laptop cover up and voter fraud. For whatever reason, the editor of The Laconia Daily Sun changed my statement from “... the election was stolen even if it was not at the ballot box” to a headline of “Election was stolen, just not at the ballot box.”

