It’s amazing how changing a single word in the headline altered the entire intent of my last letter. That letter called out the three big lies that culminated into electing the most incompetent federal government in three generations. The lies were: the Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden laptop cover up and voter fraud. For whatever reason, the editor of The Laconia Daily Sun changed my statement from “... the election was stolen even if it was not at the ballot box” to a headline of “Election was stolen, just not at the ballot box.”
“Even if” implies that voter fraud could have been the reason for President Joe Biden’s victory and “just not” says there is no possibility. It’s no secret that The Laconia Daily Sun leans left. The fact that Jeff Robbins is a featured columnist is proof enough. I have to give them credit however for allowing both sides to have their say.
Getting back to the point of this letter. I do believe that voter fraud “could” have altered the election. There were “allegations” of voter fraud immediately after the 2020 election that were denied by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. The same stations that promoted the Russia collusion hoax and Hunter Biden laptop cover up. When the documentary "2000 Mules" came out in May 2022, it provided the most convincing evidence of all. The movie was censored by all mainstream media outlets.
The documentary detailed how individuals “stuffed” ballot boxes. It provided drop box locations and has videos and “allegedly” has names of the offending “mules” and organizations that provided the bogus ballots. Investigations are happening in most swing states now. Check your local library for a copy of “2000 Mules." With the next election just around the corner it could happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.