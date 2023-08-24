Are you being manipulated by the media? Watch this video between Laura Ingram and Jonathan Turley and you decide [tinyurl.com/msys3uw2]. For those who don’t have internet access, the subject was the FBI’s FD-1023 report recently released by senator Chuck Grassley. It’s a whistleblower’s account of how Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Burisma for prosecutorial “protection.” It also includes the video of then-Vice President Biden bragging that he bribed the president of the Ukraine to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Shokin was looking into corruption by Burisma.
If you need further “evidence,” here is an article by the Federalist which includes a link to the actual FD-1023 [tinyurl.com/2e3vn9y3]. The FD-1023 is only four pages long and corroborates what Rudy Guiliani and Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of before the 2020 election. President Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for it and Guiliani was raided by an FBI swat team even though the FBI held that FD-1023 at that time.
The world is now collapsing around the FBI, DOJ and mainstream media, yet half the country is oblivious because they only watch the complicit media outlets. Claims by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., that the Burisma pay-for-play allegations were “debunked” have themselves been “debunked” by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
We are in a constitutional crisis with a rogue FBI and DOJ ignoring serious crimes by Democrats and prosecuting those exposing it. This could all go away tomorrow if the mainstream media would just cover the House hearings honestly. They don’t because that would end their careers. The mainstream media have been covering for a corrupt FBI and DOJ for years. They would lose their multimillion-dollar salaries if their viewers knew. So, the deception continues. Watch Fox News.
