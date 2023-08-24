To The Daily Sun,

Are you being manipulated by the media? Watch this video between Laura Ingram and Jonathan Turley and you decide [tinyurl.com/msys3uw2]. For those who don’t have internet access, the subject was the FBI’s FD-1023 report recently released by senator Chuck Grassley. It’s a whistleblower’s account of how Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Burisma for prosecutorial “protection.” It also includes the video of then-Vice President Biden bragging that he bribed the president of the Ukraine to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Shokin was looking into corruption by Burisma.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.