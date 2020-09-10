To The Daily Sun,
A recent Daily Sun writer wrote that the wall on our southern border cost “trillions.” If he took the time to do a simple web search, he would find the cost of the border wall to date is between $15 and $40 billion depending on source. Democrats, Republicans and independents need facts so they can make an informed decision this November. Uninformed allegations like his don’t help.
As of today, the USA is $26.6 “trillion” in debt. If you divide that evenly between the 330 million citizens it comes to $80,600 per citizen. If you want to be truly accurate you would divide that by the approximately 150 million working citizens and it would come to around $177,000 per worker. It’s insane!
How did we get here? Simple, by electing government representatives who promise free stuff and us not asking how they will pay for it. Obamacare is the gold standard of deceit. President Obama promised a $2,500/year reduction in health care costs and to this day Democrats refuse to admit they knew it was a lie (https://bit.ly/2RbuTTd). To Democratic politicians the end always justifies the means. Health care in this country currently cost $3.6 trillion dollars annually. That is $1 trillion more than before Obamacare was enacted. Note that $1 trillion is about what the national debt has increased each year since 2009 when Obama/Biden took office. Health care is not the only cause but it’s a major contributor.
So, what does the future hold if VP Biden becomes president? Let’s start with his promise to invest $2 trillion over the next four years on the “new green deal.” (Here is the link to his web site. https://joebiden.com/clean-energy/#) That’s another $13,333 out of the pockets of each of the 150 million American workers. VP Biden “plans” to eliminate the $1.6 trillion student debt held by the federal government. That’s another $10,666 on each taxpayer. He’s also promising free college to 3.7 million high school graduates each year. Even at a modest $12,000/year (which is the national average for K-12) that would come to (3,700,000 X $12,000/year X 4 years) $178 billion annually. Also suggested was adding another 11,000,000 illegal immigrants to Obamacare. At approximately $11,000 per immigrant that would add another $121 billion annually to the budget. I can go on.
In 2019 the federal government collected $3.5 trillion and spent $4.4 trillion. Here is link to the Congressional Budget office (https://bit.ly/32xXkju). That’s a shortfall of $900 billion! The new green deal alone would add another $500 billion annually. Another fact is eight of the 10 highest taxed states are run by Democrats (https://intuit.me/2QCLZch).
Finally, Democrats won the majority in N.H.’s house and senate in 2018 and have been pushing for an income tax. Governor Sununu has vetoed those efforts thus far. If Democrats take the House, Senate and governorship in November has anyone asked how they will pay for everything? The answer is “Democratic politicians create money like tics create blood”. Think before you vote!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
