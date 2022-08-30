Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
How did we get here? The same way as all prior oppressive regimes. Control the media and you control public opinion. Examples fill the history books yet people refuse to believe it can happen again. Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Benito Mussolini, Fidel Castro all promised peace, prosperity and security and delivered the opposite.
CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. are all run by Democrats. They coordinate stories and all deliver the same narrative. It makes sense that those who watch those stations believe what they are told. The problem is that when the narrative they “believed” turns out to be false, they ignore it. One of the leftist contributors called this “willful ignorance”. On that point we agree.
The list of false narratives is long but the purpose of this letter is to address why. Why does the mainstream media continue to make one false claim after another and cover up the truth when it’s exposed? The answer is obvious. Their “product” should be truth. When their customers realize their “facts” are lies they will cease to exist.
I know many Democrats and they are good people. Those that agreed Russia collusion was a hoax just shrug their shoulders and don’t care. It’s the same with other issues. Until truth, honor, integrity, equality (not equity), compassion and justice are practiced by the media and those that rely on them things will not improve.
