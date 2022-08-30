To The Daily Sun,

Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.

