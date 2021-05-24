To The Daily Sun,
The Washington, D.C. insurrection was real and succeeded. No, not the one on Jan. 6, but the one started on Nov. 8, 2016. That is when the D.C. bureaucrats, Federal Bureau of Investigation and mainstream media began an all-out assault on the U.S. constitution and the rule of law. I have been both fascinated and disturbed by how false allegations can be spun into crimes through “plausible culpability” and crimes can be ignored through “plausible deniability.” Here are some of the worst examples:
Russia collusion was a two-year attack on the Donald Trump administration that ended with zero indictments of collusion. Yet many Americans still believe it happened. I personally have had this debate with many of my Democratic friends and in the end, all admitted it didn’t happen. The revelation (for me) came when one made the statement “It doesn’t matter, Trump is a deplorable person.” Their main source of news? CNN.
So, who did collude with Russia? Well, Christopher Steel received his fake dossier material from Russian sources. Has Steele been indicted? Of course not. He delivered the goods to facilitate a two-year smear campaign against a duly elected president. Ironically, Steele was sued by two Russian bankers for false accusations in the Trump dossier. He paid each $23,000: on.wsj.com/2SicXtK.
The Russia hoax set the wheels in motion to accuse President Trump of bribing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate rival Joe Biden for bribing former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Here is the video of Biden bragging about that bribe: bit.ly/2SkMU59. Outcome for Trump? He was impeached for “abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.” Biden went on to become president. This is an extreme example of “plausible culpability” for conservatives and “plausible deniability” for Democrats.
Equal justice under the law has been lost. The FBI no longer investigates credible allegations like Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings despite having his personal laptop and an 87-page referral from the U.S. Senate: bit.ly/2Gbzd2W. The FBI gets away with it because the MSM is “believed” by many to be the ministry of truth. It’s not! They, like Pravda in Russia, have become a political tool to push an agenda. They rely on people not doing independent research and it’s working. They also count on Adolf Hitler’s Big Lie theory in Mien Kampf that states:
“For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.”
It continues today. The Jan. 6 protest was called an “insurrection” based on the murder of a Capitol Police officer. When the fact came out that he died of natural causes it didn’t deter the media one bit. The FBI is rounding up conservatives for little more than trespassing and the MSM supports them. The insurrection of 2016 is upon us.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
