While writing my last letter outlining the principals of the book 1984, I came across this “Big Lie” article in Wikipedia: https://bit.ly/32QAYvt
It was attributed to Adolph Hitler and first dictated in his 1925 book Mein Kampf. Here is a quote:
“It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying.”
I have written numerous LTE’s pointing out the lies perpetrated by Democrats and left-leaning media, which started with Russia collusion, Trump and the claim that his supporters are racist, Obamacare will save the average family $2,500/year, and the Trump tax cuts & jobs act benefited the rich. The latest lie that the police are racists and targeting blacks is reaching a new high in deceit.
At the end of the Wikipedia link above, the US Office of Strategic Services described Hitler’s psychological profile like this:
“His (Hitler’s) primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”
The above paragraph has been the Democratic party and left-leaning media's playbook since the 2016 election. Don’t believe it?
• Never let the public cool off: Russia collusion, Mueller investigation, impeachment, Covid-19, BLM. All just one “crisis” after another.
• Never admit fault: Russia collusion, Justice Kavanaugh, Nick Sandmann, Jussie Smollett, Bubba Wallace, etc.
• Never concede there may be some good in your enemy: VA reform, right to try, justice reform, eliminated ISIS, record low unemployment, etc.
• Never leave room for alternatives: DACA, southern wall, Police reform
• Never accept blame: Covid-19 deaths in New York, deaths in Democratic controlled cities, riots and vandalism, destruction of statues, etc.
• Concentrate on one enemy: President Trump
• Blame him for everything that goes wrong: Covid-19, racism, climate change, etc.
It has been said “History is written by the victor.” The Democrats and left-leaning media have won. They now control 90% of what we see, hear and for many believe. We have a (deep) state media similar to Russia, China and Iran. It’s unAmerican. Given another four years I believe President Trump’s single biggest accomplishment will be exposing the corruption in Washington and the media. Your vote counts.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.