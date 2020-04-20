To The Daily Sun,
Having adhered (for the most part) to the stay at home guidance by governor Sununu and the coronavirus task force, I picked up some books on metaphysics and started reading again. For those that are unfamiliar with the term metaphysics, it’s the branch of philosophy that deals with the first principles of things, including abstract concepts such as being, knowing, substance, cause, identity, time, and space. It sounds complicated but it’s not. A layman would call it “common sense.” Shortly into one of the books, I came across a quote that sums up the political situation in this country:
“The mind is the shaper, the maker, and ever the 'builder' of the person. And what the mind is fed becomes its reality, even if that reality is an illusion, or worse, a perversion of the truth. And who is to blame for this? None other than ourselves.”
Another metaphysical principle is that love is the universal uniter and hate is the universal divider. Can anyone visualize what greatness this country and the world would achieve if prejudice and hate was eliminated? Probably not because we are “taught” every day to hate the man in the White House, no matter what he does or says.
I write letters regularly to point out how the left-leaning media is getting it wrong. I’ll point out the current misinformation even though it will fall on deaf ears for the haters. First is the coronavirus did come from China! No amount of “spin” is going to change that fact. Why the media wants to cover that up and blame President Trump is completely dishonorable.
Second, it was Governor Cuomo that was unprepared and slow to act in N.Y., not President Trump. In fact, coronavirus task force has provided N.Y. City with more hospital beds, ventilators and medical personnel than they need.
Lastly, at the daily coronavirus task force briefings President Trump has shown nothing love for the American people (media excluded), and N.Y. City in particular, even though it’s the epicenter of the “Trump-hating” media.
Ask yourself if your media source is “feeding” you love or hate because like the old saying “you are what you eat”, you also “believe what you are taught” even if it’s an illusion. Hate needs a host! Each of us has the “free will” to embrace it or let it go. The left-leaning media has made its choice clear, as we do every day in our words and actions.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
