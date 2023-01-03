L.J. Schaffnit contributed the letter to the editor “Mainstream media is imperfect, but better than fabrications” on Dec. 16 [https://tinyurl.com/yhfb8x77]. I read with interest to understand his point of view. He claimed the mainstream media earned that title by being overwhelmingly truthful. Really?
As one of the contributors who believes CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. are the propaganda arm of the Democratic party, I invite Mr. Schaffnit to a cup of coffee so he can convince me that the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation. Bring whatever material is necessary.
The claim by the mainstream media that it was Russian disinformation back in 2020 and two-year cover since should disturb Democrats, independents, Republicans, and any rational person in America equally. The media’s sole job is to report the truth. It is failing miserably.
I could list a dozen other “Big Lies” by the mainstream media but this one potentially cost President Donald Trump a second term. Can anyone imagine how the same mainstream media would have covered the story if it was Eric Trump being flown around the world on Air Force One to make financial deals with China, Russia, Ukraine, etc.? How about if Eric Trump had a cocaine and sex addition? Let that sink in.
I don’t expect Mr. Schaffnit to show up with proof or to convince him that he’s being duped by the mainstream media he’s defending. I can only ask that he take his own advice and read, watch and listen broadly enough to find the truth. Maybe he and others like him could watch Fox News for a week. They don’t always get it right but are more honest than their mainstream counterparts. Lies fade but truth endures. Seek the truth as I do and be willing to debate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.