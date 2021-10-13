To The Daily Sun,
Has anyone looked up the definition of treason? According to 18 USC Ch. 115 Title 18 Sec. 2381, treason: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the U.S., levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the U.S. or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding an office under the U.S.”
In their haste to depart Afghanistan, the Biden administration left behind billions in weapons for the Taliban, bit.ly/3nj7aSv. Those can now be used to continue their Islamic jihad agenda to oppress their citizens and support terrorism abroad. Reports by some news agencies put the number at $80-$90 billion. An official number from the U.S. military has not been issued. No one from the Biden administration has provided an explanation on why those weapons were left behind or why they were not destroyed. Intended (or not) this dereliction of duty provided “aid” to our enemies.
Another little-reported tragedy of leaving weapons like Black Hawk helicopters in Taliban hands is two-fold. Their use against their enemies is relatively minor compared to the possibility they will end up in Russian and/or Chinese hands. Both are more than capable of reverse engineering them to learn their strengths and weaknesses and develop effective counter measures making them vulnerable in future conflicts.
That is not the only disturbing aspect. Those helicopters would have the latest U.S. military communication systems onboard. If those can be reverse engineered similar to the enigma machine captured by the allies in World War II our enemies will be able to monitor our communications in the next global conflict.
The mainstream media coverage of this fiasco is deplorable and their double standard is on full display. Does anyone recall former CIA director John Brennan tweeting that former President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was “treasonous”? bit.ly/2X2xipq. Brennan’s tweet was based on the fact that Trump sided with Putin that the Russian interference didn’t influence the 2016 election. Apparently, Trump was correct because the Mueller investigation turned up nothing after 674 days.
John Brennan now serves as a "senior" national security and intelligence analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. So why haven’t those networks come out and accused President Joe Biden of “treason” for arming our enemies? Apparently, “agreeing with” is far more serious than “arming” our enemies.
The mainstream media's failure to acknowledge that the pullout from Afghanistan could have safely removed all U.S. citizens, allies and military equipment is as abhorrent as the failure itself. If you feel uncomfortable with the wording in this letter, good! That is your conscience telling you that you’re being “influenced” by a media controlled by a single political party. Both Russia and China are totalitarian societies with a state-run media. The U.S. is heading in that direction if we let it continue.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
