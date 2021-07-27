To The Daily Sun,
I have some brief thoughts upon the best use for the Laconia State School property. It's a CAMPUS, what does that tell you? Does anyone have any idea how difficult and expensive it would be to acquire and assemble such a thing in a suitable location these days? Do we really not anticipate the possibility, nay likelihood, that educational needs may play a significant role in the near future?
Bruce Callahan
Thornton
