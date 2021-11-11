To The Daily Sun,
First, let’s take a moment to thank our veterans. We appreciate your service to our great nation and the Granite State. Every veteran has supported our constitution, defended our liberties, and promoted freedom at home and abroad. Everyone in America and many around the world forever carries a debt because of your service. The least we can do is say thank you.
As promised, every week, I will provide updates on legislation I am introducing or cosponsoring in the New Hampshire House. To continue with last week’s subject of agriculture and farming, NH will be following in the footsteps of our neighbors to the east. Maine recently passed a constitutional amendment dubbed "Right to Food." This should be called "Right to produce noncommercial food," but such a name is not as catchy.
I have cosponsored a bill that is called the Right to Garden Act. This bill will allow Granite Staters to garden on their property for noncommercial purposes unless it violates existing zoning laws established when the property was bought or violates agreements in deed-restricted communities, like a homeowners association. Again, this is only for noncommercial gardening, and all local, state and federal agricultural regulations still apply. The goal of this bill is to allow small rural farms or homeowners to garden without government intrusion.
If you have any questions about this bill, please contact me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com or 603-387-4210. Thank you.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.