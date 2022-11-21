To The Daily Sun,

The New Hampshire Department of Education recently identified 10 of the lowest performing high schools, referring to them as CSI, or Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools. Eight out of the 10 schools identified were charter schools. Why should the state force public school districts to fund and support the state’s top failing schools?

