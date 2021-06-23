In a letter published in the June 22 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun, Mr. Bruce Jenket says, "Will we ever know what truly happened on Jan. 6 inside the Capitol? I doubt it. The Democrats, FBI, DOJ, and MSM are doing everything possible to obscure the truth."
I believe the U.S. Senate voted to form a commission to look into the events of Jan. 6. I also believe that most Republican senators voted not to form that commission. My question is this: shouldn't Mr. Jenket have included the Republicans in that list of people who are trying to do everything possible to obscure the truth?
Brian McLaughlin
Bristol
