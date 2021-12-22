To The Daily Sun,
Ladies and gentlemen I would like to introduce a concept that many of us may have heard of before called “term limits.” This important concept is defined as: “A provision, as in state constitution or city charter, that restricts the number of terms an elected or appointed official may serve.” In Belknap County our 18 state representatives are not subject to this very important provision of “term limits.” Other levels of government public officials are subject to term limits.
I am presenting this matter before you, because five members of the executive committee on the Belknap County Delegation will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at the County Complex, 34 County Drive, Laconia in conference room 1 to consider the 2022 budget recommendation from three Belknap County Commissioners.
This group will then report back to the full delegation for a vote on the next county budget in 2022.
The Belknap Commissioners presented their budget to the full delegation in a public setting in early December. Having been involved in numerous budgets at the town, county and state level, I know from experience that changes will and should often be made to a budget proposal.
My concern is this group of five — Rep. Mike Sylvia, Rep. Ray Howard, Rep. Barbara Comtois, Rep. Glenn Aldrich, and Rep. Norm Silber — have served in may instances multiple terms. Most importantly, I have previously witnessed decision making by this group that has not been in the best interests of the Belknap County taxpayers, residents and voters. When Belknap County individuals need help it is our moral obligation to help our neighbor.
When politicians enjoy the privilege of serving in public office for many terms, their views on public policy get tainted by individual personnel philosophy. Their decisions can evolve from imported ideals from out of state organizations, making it not in the best interest of Belknap County taxpayers, residents and voters.
In conclusion, with "term limits" the real power belongs to YOU, the Belknap County taxpayers, residents and voters. If you discover that your best public interests are NOT being honored by the rogue members of the Executive Committee namely Rep. Sylvia, Rep. Howard, Rep. Comtois, Rep. Aldrich, and Rep. Silber, then please exercise your real power in November 2022 at the ballot box and politely retire these folks as your future representatives.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
