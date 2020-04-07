To The Daily Sun,
As we all experience the very unusual with the virus, it is not even at the least bit sobering to see the same old folks from Alton, New Hampton, Gilford, Sanbornton, Laconia and other Belknap County towns campaigning with there complaining. At some point, wake up, grow up, and maybe you will get a chance to enjoy a bit of life.
We are all dealing with a situation that is very difficult for ourselves and our families and friends. Our president is surrounded by the best possible medical people in the world as well as the best financial people. He is being encouraged by the governors of California, New York and New Jersey for his work. Get over it folks if you do not like the president and vote in person in November for your choice. If you can help folks locally, volunteer your time as the country would be very grateful.
I imagine people will appreciate kindness not judgement Maybe you think Hillary, Joe Biden, Michelle, Opraha, Cumono, or Bernie Sanders could do better? If so you are entitled to your opinion. As hard is it to TRUST, show some faith on where we are. Everything is not a free handout from government. For once consider waking up for the good of others and move beyond yourselves as complainers. You know who your are!
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
