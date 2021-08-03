To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Fay's Boat Yard for offering a series of free classes to boaters — chart reading, knot tying and ladies at the helm. I am a new boater this summer and greatly appreciate this public service. The classes were the brainchild of Linda Dirosa at Fay's. I attended knot tying and ladies at the helm — the latter included classroom instruction and taking the wheel of a pontoon boat and maneuvering in Lake Winnispesaukee on a busy Saturday. The instructor, Jim Hill, was thoroughly prepared with great Powerpoint presentations and course materials. They have already scheduled multiple sessions for summer 2022. Thank to Fay's, Linda and Jim.
Brenda Koach
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.