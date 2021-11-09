To The Daily Sun,
To those of us who knew and worked with Ed Engler, we feel great personal and business loss and we have lost a great one.
In reading the articles in the paper, it seems we all come away with the same thoughts. He was truly multifaceted and had many sides to his character.
When it came to a project for the city that he believed in, he dug into all of the pros and cons, and top on the list was how it would benefit Laconia. He would investigate and search records for information on the subject and when he had made up his mind where he stood, he would present it simply and concisely to the public. He was a detail man.
He was also a great historian. Whenever he gave speeches at memorials or celebrations the speech was filled with details, history, and humor. He also expected other members of council and city staff to get involved in the project and openly sought their opinions. Many times we might disagree and argue, but that is when you found the other side of him. He held no grudges and appreciated a good argument if you had your facts.
There was always times for personal conversations during trips, coffee, or lunch. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and was also very sentimental about family, home town affiliation, and Texas. It was not uncommon for him to cry in public at the loss of someone or something important to him.
His dedication to his job as mayor while fighting the deadly cancer was unbelievable. He prevailed in his quest for better zoning and housing, and in his biggest job, the Colonial restoration, while suffering many problems associated with his illness.
We will not have another man like Ed Engler as mayor or friend to Laconia.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.