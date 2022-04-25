To The Daily Sun,
Saturday’s article on the attorney general’s report regarding the running and failure of the Lakes Region General Hospital is more than an eye opener. It leaves us with a more important message. That of poor administration, lack of questions or opposition by boards, lengthy position holders, and lack of questions and challenges by people in charge.
The report is 21 pages long. Suffice it to say, the final conclusion was that because the administration was in office for so many years, they were considered by the board of trustees to be right in everything. If interested in full report, the link is doj.nh.gov/news/2022/20220422-lrghealthcare-governance.htm.
This also applies to the way we govern the city, the state, or any public entity.
We should wonder how the city spends or finances huge programs.
The city is involved deeply in development, urging more people to move here or invest here. Do we offer the best medical system for new residents? Is there paternity care available? Does our school system have a good rating?
These are important to future buyers of property or employers looking for qualified employees. The problem of sufficient police and fire personnel is serious, though the city is not alone in this regard.
Budget time is here, and we need not only public input, but the council must do their job by questioning and offering alternatives. Don’t just go along.
To the public, get involved and run for office or volunteer for one of the many openings the city has. Examine the candidates that run. Just because someone has been in office for years, does not mean they are right or wrong. But, are they doing the necessary homework and challenging each and every item, so we don’t just keep going along.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
