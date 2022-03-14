To The Daily Sun,
Residents of Sanbornton, I would like to take a moment to personally express my appreciation for the 369 Sanbornton voters who braved a cold and windy day on March 8, to cast their ballots for this year’s candidates during our town election. Additionally, thank you to the town officials and volunteers who worked tirelessly in front and behind the scenes to ensure that our polling area was clean, safe, and warm, and that the voting process was easy and efficient.
I would also like to specifically offer my humble and sincerest thanks to the 270 residents whose votes of support resulted in my successful election as your next selectperson. The trust and faith placed upon me to serve our village with “Responsible Leadership — Respecting History” is an honor that I am eager to carry out, and one that I do not accept lightly.
Please allow me to also express my gratitude and respect for the years of patriotic and dedicated selfless service that our outgoing selectperson, John Olmstead, has given to our country and the Town of Sanbornton. John is a fellow U.S. Air Force veteran, and his commitments to Sanbornton span well over a decade. Given his love for our community, John’s decision to not run for re-election was certainly difficult; however, I wish him all the best of health, happiness, and relaxation in his years ahead.
Finally, I would like to thank my wife Amy, and sons Taylor and Jacob. Through a 25-year career in the Air Force, and now as a newly elected selectperson, their support is and has always been an essential cornerstone of my achievements. For that, I am eternally grateful.
Brandon Deacon
Sanbornton
