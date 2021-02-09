To The Daily Sun,
I am Brad Walther, and I had submitted my name to the town of Tilton as a candidate for selectman. At this time, I have decided to remove my name from the ballot. My name will be on the ballot since they had already gone to print and it was to late to remove my name.
I would like to ask the residents of Tilton to go out and vote. Check the town of Tilton website for the date and time when you will be able to meet and hear what each candidate has to say. There will be seats for selectman and a number of town committees. Each candidate will bring what they feel will be of importance for the position they are running for.
We need new people for each position to be filled. New and fresh ideas on how they will help our town of Tilton. Sometimes those who have held a position for so long might not do what is expected, and it is not beneficial to us all. Let's vote new members for the board and committees. Let's show we care for what has to be done and who we feel will do a good job for us all.
Thank you all.
Brad Walther
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.