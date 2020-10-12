To The Daily Sun,
For many years I taught Civics (American government) to seniors in a top 20 rated academic public high school in California. Among my many goals was to not inject my political bias in my teaching. Through out the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton I was able to meet this goal. Evidence of this was a valedictorian, who as a parting gift, gave me a coffee mug with the words "Go Go GOP" on it even though I am a life-long Democrat.
I'm so fortunate to be retired as this goal would be unattainable under this current president. Please cast your vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on November 3 and end our "long national nightmare." Democracy, as we know it, will not survive another four years of Donald Trump.
Bob Swartz
Laconia
