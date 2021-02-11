To The Daily Sun,
My name is Bob Lambert, and I am running for the Sanbornton Board of Selectman position. My commitment to you would be to maintain our small-town character and charm all while helping Sanbornton progress in a fiscally responsible way by supporting smart economic growth.
This is an exciting opportunity, and my vision would be to bring my skills, experience and energy to the board. Input from the residents would always be an important part of this role.
A little about myself: My family includes two children and wife of 28 years. We lived in Merrimack, NH for 25 years before moving to Sanbornton. We chose Sanbornton for the small, neighborly environment. In my early years I owned and operated a construction company in Merrimack, NH for over 10 years. The experience and connections I acquired led me to a vice president role with a recruiting firm. In this position, I had the opportunity to assist in the development of this recruiting company that was specific to the building industry. For the past 3 years, I have proudly served on Sanbornton’s Budget Committee and Capital Improvements Committee. I also serve as Vice President of the Sanbornton Bay Association, which holds the annual Winnisquam Kayak Race & Boat Parade.
It’s been my privilege to work alongside many wonderful and dedicated volunteers on many different committees and boards. It’s been inspiring to see how passionate people are about our town. My experience combined with my professional background and leadership skills will bring added value and perspective to the town of Sanbornton
We are living in challenging times and my goal would be to focus on common town goals while respecting all opinions. People should be treated with integrity and kindness as we all move forward to achieve items that are best for all residents. Together, we can accomplish common ground. As it is said, “it takes a village.”
I ask for your support and vote. I look forward to meeting and hearing from you over the upcoming weeks. Please vote on March 9.
Bob Lambert
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.