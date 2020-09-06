To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Trump, "our" so called president, continues to insult America's finest men and women in the military, posthumously. The latest, "Those who died in service are losers and suckers." Veterans and those currently in service might tremble at this most reprehensible comment. This was a very nauseating comment!
One might question if the original colonists who died for our new country, those who fought in the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, the World Wars were not heroes according to Trump? Does he dare say those who died at the Alamo were not heroes? Remember the Alamo!
These latest attacks insult our members in the military.Those who survived made every effort to bring their fallen brothers and sisters home to have their last moments with their loved ones. These survivors never considered their own as losers. Never.
Memories of attacks on John McCain, our former highly-decorated war hero/veteran, senator who devoted his life in service to our country are revived. It also insulted Vietnam vets and their fallen. "He was a loser because he was captured." This is "Our" president who mocks those who protect us (including Mr. Trump by the way).
If chosen to represent those in Center Harbor and New Hampton, I will support legislation to advance the cause for our current service men and women, as well as our veterans. I have attended conferences on PTSD. In New Hampton, I proposed increasing the exemptions for veterans from $300 to $500 on their taxes, and this was approved at the Town Meeting. There's more we can do to support veterans.
Bob Joseph, Jr,
New Hampton
