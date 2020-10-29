To The Daily Sun,
Voters of New Hampton and Center Harbor received a most heinous, vicious, and reprehensible Postcard from Stephen Stepanek, Chairman of the NH Republican Party, its contents referring to an event that was resolved SIX years ago. The committee to elect Bob Joseph as State Representative, including myself, are not going to respond to this Postcard. It is not worth responding to. I committed myself to keeping this campaign civil and without negative overtones. I will continue with that commitment. This heinous act runs contrary to my campaign theme of unity, “we are all in this together”. That being said, your continued support of this candidacy is deeply appreciated in advance.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
Candidate for State Representative.
