To The Daily Sun,
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. outcome:
This Marine officer who showed honor, responsibility and accountability set free with fines. Something had to be given by command so as not to look completely stupid after some in the field did so.
Congratulations to this Marine and officer whom I’d follow anytime who showed great character and leadership.
Especially just doing the right thing for his men, women and all.
Salute and Semper Fi.
Bob Jones
Meredith
