To The Daily Sun,
Kenneth Bowers' letter "Time for voters to decide future of Sen Hassan." I agree, facts.
The good Mr. Bowers picks out a piece of legislation, Article 42 concerning the border. Well, it wasn’t the first time the senator has been involved and not looking for vote gathering. It seems that I found myself writing on behalf of Sen. Maggie Hassan and no I’m not a Democrat but have had a lesson in voting facts and letter disinformation because of my veteran interest and false information I have read on her history concerning any number of issues so I have made the effort to check the facts for myself and not just listened and followed.
Now, it’s getting old I know but I truly am an Independent and what we all hear about D.C. and those there, "if they would only work together”. We know or assume they don’t and I believe 90% of the time it’s true. But let me share a fact with you only because it's a fact. Sen. Hassan was named the most bipartisan Senator in 2021 by the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy, highest ever by a Democrat.
She secured a Republican co-sponsor for 48 bills she introduced, including those that became laws like the youth mental health problem, cybersecurity grant program, part of group that drafted and passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
In another time of polarized politics in D.C., seems OK to have a person from New Hampshire doing that reaching we all talk about, Republican or Democrat. Facts are important. Truthful facts, not party facts.
When discussing the POW/MIA issue we have discussed faith, trust, responsibility and accountability.
Seems she’s doing a pretty good job to this Independent.
Bob Jones
Meredith
