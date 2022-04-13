To The Daily Sun,
Apologies to Mr. Hemmel. I’m apologizing because as an Independent outside my lane, I usually stick to veteran issues, care, system changes and otherwise, but just had to when I read this letter, "Biden has restored international respect” and then went on to discuss Afghanistan pull out, putting Vladimir Putin in his place, thanks for tapping oil reserves, and all I could think was, re-reading this article, oh my goodness.
There has to be a problem here like one of these Democrats or Republicans that continue to support leader or party no matter what. This is the type of letter that keeps me Independent. Sure, Sen. Maggie Hassan for me because of veterans care and support is the best for New Hampshire at this time. Door doesn’t need breaking in and has walked the walk on veteran-related issues both state and national, by the way. Do I agree with everything she stands for? Heck no, I’m a conservative Independent if terminology is important. Did I agree with everything Donald Trump stood for or tried to get away with and the NH RNC didn’t care, like removing the POW/MIA Flag from atop the White House? Talk about cray-cray.
Anyway, sorry Mr. Hemmel. Restoring any honor of any kind by your president just hasn’t happened.
Bob Jones
Meredith
