To The Daily Sun,
Of course you remember the very small group of veterans and their leader "Mikey," actually Mike Weinstein, who wanted the Northeast POW/MIA Network to remove the Bible from the "Missing Man Table" at the VA hospital? Well, now this Grinch wants Wreaths Across America to call all family members of those at Arlington or any cemetery they’re involved with to check first and ask if it's OK to lay a wreath at their loved one's burial site.
This guy is an ummm... different kind of guy. I’ll leave it up to you to check him out on the net if interested. Lawyer, graduated from the Air Force Academy. Real winner but lost here in New Hampshire ... the Bible stays where it is. He and his crew, as I understand it at this time, may find another place in the hospital but not the main lobby where the Missing Man Table sits with the Bible. He can fly that one around Manchester.
Semper Fi
Bob Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.