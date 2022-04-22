To The Daily Sun,
In the April 22, edition of The Sun (page 4), there is an article concerning the prize for the first Harvard and Yale race being auctioned. The expected price, $3 million. I am surprised there was no mention of Center Harbor, since this was the location of this race. Millard Fillmore was president and I believe he viewed this race from the cupola of the Coe House. In 1952, there was the 100th anniversary celebration race held in Center Harbor. My dad, Everett Heath, was I believe the chair of the committee that put the anniversary race together from the Center Harbor end. Presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower attended and viewed this race from the Coe House also (now Osteria Poggio restaurant).
I feel that more should be made of the Center Harbor involvement in both races. Both were great events for this little town.
Bob Heath
Center Harbor
