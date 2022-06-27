To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the network I’d like to thank the many that were involved in making the Freedom Ride and POW/MIA Awareness Vigil a great success again this year.
To the state and local police departments who led and all those who followed. The fire departments who took time out of their day and raised the American and POW flags that the bikers taking part in the ride rode under coming all the way into Hesky Park in Meredith. All biking groups: Rolling Thunder #1, who worked throughout the year spreading the word at their many gatherings. Purple Heart Riders, Legion, Marine Corps league, and DPPG Production Group that tapped the entire event and put on our web page. Thank you Blue Star Mothers for our web page and the president, Karen Thurston, for her work throughout the year. Most of all, our guest speaker Suzanne Hoff Ogawa, daughter of Mary Hoff, the wife of Commander Michael Hoff who was shot down over Vietnam in 1970 and then listed as MIA. Mary, his wife, along with others like Sybil Stockdale, wife of Admiral James Stockdale, who marched to the White House looking for the truth. It was Mary Hoff who presented the now symbol of the POW/MIA Issue, the black flag to the League of Families.
Suzanne Hoff Ogawa carries on to keep this effort alive and to keep the Department of Defense and Pentagon from walking away.
If we can send billions all over the world, we can certainly spend what’s ever needed to bring all those who are missing home to their families. Wouldn’t you want that, if it was your family?
Bob "Doc" Jones
Meredith
