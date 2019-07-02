To The Daily Sun,
Dick Devens claims ocean levels have risen 1/8 of an inch! How, pray tell, did he take that measurement of a constantly moving fluid?
How come the Antarctic ice cap is setting records ? How come the Florida Key's haven't washed away? How come Al Gore spent $9 on ocean-front property in Montecito Ca.?
Earths climate has been changing for a couple billion years, but you'd need to live hundreds of years to see any change The idea that humans are some how to blame, or can in any way change it, is the height of liberal egotistical stupidity.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
