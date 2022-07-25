To The Daily Sun,
The following is my problem with Gunstock. I can't find law that established the Gunstock Commission and for some reason placed the County Delegation as the folks who appoint the five-member commission. These Commissioner positions should be elected county positions. Those in the Delegation should be performing the job they were elected to do in Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.