To The Daily Sun,
As I reflect on the events that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday, once again I have found myself needing to express my displeasure with the state of the union. I did not serve this great country for six years in the Navy to see its core be so blatantly desecrated by such tyranny that has come from the highest office in the land. Wednesday’s events were nothing short of a meditated and provoked attack on our democracy, our Constitution, and our way of life. The irresponsibility of the actions of the president and his minions is traitorous. How dare they desecrate our Capitol and the institution for which is stands. This is a blemish on who we are as a country and is utterly disrespectful to all of those who have paved the way before us, from the signing of the Constitution to the legislation in progress in the chamber of the Senate that day. These actions tear at our flag, a flag that I hold very dear to my heart. A flag that I proudly fly from my front porch each year. Know that these actions have not destroyed that flag but have, once again, attacked what it stands for. And, once again, has started with a president whose only focus continues to be about himself. I hope supporters of Trump who looked on during this tragedy would at least see this as a direct blow to the structural pillars of our democracy; a step too far. Jan. 6, 2021, was a sad day and once again, “a date which will live in infamy.”
Bill Garrison
Portsmouth
