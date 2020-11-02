To The Daily Sun,
What’s all this excitement about fracking? Does either presidential candidate pick up any votes by discussing a common drilling practice that has not made any significant impact on the environment?
Although its use has increased in recent years because one of our goals has been to become less dependent on foreign countries for our petrochemical needs. It is not our main issue as relates to the resource and the environment. As they say, the devil is in the details. One case in point is the processing of petroleum into fuels. It is a dirty business because of the waste stream it creates while being processed and later when it is burned in vehicles and furnaces.
In our efforts to access cheaper sources, many of the older wells that have played out and no longer produce have been abandoned. Those wells are a source of pollution because a lot of them were not capped or have been improperly closed. There is a continuing threat to surface water and shallow dug water wells.
Another use of petrochemicals is in the making of plastics. Much of those products are single-use and quickly join the waste stream. Some examples are plastic bags, tableware, and take-out containers.
Last, but not least, much of the chemical fertilizer, weed killers, and pest control products depend on a petroleum base. Our water supply, both on the surface and in the water table are in jeopardy when those who apply them fail to do so properly.
So, the issue is not about fracking, it’s about finding alternatives to the products, now and in the future. Generating power, powering vehicles as well as heating and cooling our homes and other buildings is a process in transition. Solar, wind, and geothermal power are the wave of the future. We probably won’t get it done in my lifetime, but a significant start is a global imperative in this century.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
