To The Daily Sun
Pharmaceutical profits are immense and growing every year, because people have come to believe, through brilliant propaganda, that there is a magic pill for every twinge, a happiness capsule if you are down in the dumps, and a miracle “cure” for every illness. U.S. drug companies alone spend $15 billion per year on physician marketing, and Americans spend $1 trillion (that’s one thousand billion U.S. dollars) each year on drugs.
Pharmaceutical companies finance the medical schools so that budding doctors learn about drugs, but not about the role of nutrition and toxaemia in illnesses. If it became public knowledge that nutrition can prevent most illnesses, and detoxifying can cure, the pharmaceuticals would be finished!
They lie and cheat and stoop to the lowest tricks to hide the toxic effects of the drugs they flog. They find the best scientific prostitutes available to falsify trials “proving” that their drugs are safe and effective. Scientists who have the courage to bring the truth to the public are vilified. The mainstream press, largely owned by trans-national corporations, often refuse to print anything negative about drugs until the news is so hot that they have no choice. Even then, they usually drag out some tame doctor or scientist who will make a statement they can use to make the pharmaceuticals look less villainous. All Western governments tag along with this scandalous state of affairs and the only way we citizens can protect ourselves is through word of mouth, and the internet.
The power of the bottom line rules our world. And the bottom line for the pharmaceuticals is amazing, which explains, but doesn’t excuse, their immoral behavior. You can see by the following figures that they have compelling motives for keeping the truth hidden from their victims:
Prozac: It costs the manufacturer, Eli Lilly, 11 cents to make 100 of the 20 mg tablets. This amount retails for U.S. is $247.47 — a neat 224,973 percent mark-up.
Xanax: It costs the manufacturer 2 1⁄2 cents to make 100 of the 1 mg tablets. If you are foolish enough to buy them, they will set you back U.S. $136.79 for the 100 tablets. A spectacular 569,958 percent profit.
These drugs will shorten your life (prescription drugs are the fourth leading cause of death in the world) and keep you in a confused state while you are still here. Much wiser to get your dietary act together, so you won’t need to drug yourself to overcome the damage junk food does to your brain.
John Haven
Moultonboro
