To The Daily Sun,
Before we put all of our holiday decorations away for the year, I want to give a shoutout to Meredith’s DPW Department, to Mike Faller and particularly to Paul Ristaino and his park crew. The Christmas decorations this year were spectacular! Heskey, Scenic and Community Parks were ablaze! Well done folks – thank you for your hard work. In this past depressing year, you lifted our spirits. The entire Town of Meredith looked really festive – the Main Street merchants, the inns, Meredith Village Savings Bank – all pitched in. Thank you for brightening our lives.
Bev Lapham
Meredith
