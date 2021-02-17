To The Daily Sun,
In yesterday’s Daily Sun, Feb. 17, you printed an appalling, ugly, right-wing cartoon of Nancy Pelosi, which only serves to feed the hatred and divide in this country. Next to the cartoon, you published a well written article by Jeff Robbins about the impeachment trial. Below the cartoon, you published a thoughtful letter submitted by Andi Stephen. Unfortunately, those who do not bother to read will only see the cartoon. Please do not waste your finances on any more Branco cartoons which do the opposite of helping our country heal from the past four divisive years.
Barbara Wright
Sanbornton
(1) comment
That was a cartoon? Looked authentic to me.
