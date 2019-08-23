To The Daily Sun,
Liberals often express the opinion that the Constitution is a "living breathing document" subject to change with the times. (This opinion arises almost exclusively when they discuss the 2nd Amendment.)
Many opine that since the Constitution was written, its relevance diminishes with every year that passes due to the inability of the framers to envision the many changes that would take place in the future and must change accordingly. Would that not also include the First Amendment? Some have pointed out that so many things have changed, (railroads, telephones, automobiles, the internet, and on and on and on.
The internet is an interesting example to discuss. Of course, the men who wrote the Constitution couldn't possibly dream of the technology that is available today. We all know the many advantages the computer and internet have given us. However, there is the other side of the coin; computers and the internet also make available: pornography, seditious sites advocating violence, false information, inaccurate "facts," fraud, identity theft, hackers, and on and on and on.
When the 1st Amendment was written, the only ways to communicate were by word of mouth or written. The framers could never have imagined the internet, the computer or their potential.
Is it time to consider government control of the internet, or shutting down all "unacceptable" sites exalting violence against certain races, religions, personal beliefs and lifestyles? We could outlaw Google, Explorer, Firefox, Dogpile and all other search engines that give free access to these sites. Ultimately, all computers should probably be outlawed, only to be used by the government, approved individuals. Of course, the criminal element will always have access to computers.
Sure, there are billions of people who own and use this technology legally, morally and responsibly, for their own personal purposes. But using the same logic of liberals regarding gun rights, the rights of the vast majority who use computers responsibly should be eliminated to accomplish the goal of stopping the few who do misuse them and the 1st Amendment. This would ensure that the Constitution keeps up with the times, right?
So ... be very careful what door you open people. Once you successfully deny the people their 2nd Amendment rights, it will be just a matter of time before someone else will advocate the denial other rights due to changing times and the actions of a few.
Ken Knowlton
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.