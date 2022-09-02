With so much talk these days about “democracy,” how is it that a busybody felt no shame about trying to get 14 “democratically” elected state representatives removed from the upcoming election ballots because they supported a bill that would have “democratically” put the question of secession to all New Hampshire voters? The Ballot Law Commission correctly put an end to such nonsense and denied the request, but it demonstrates the lengths some folks stoop to so they can squash viewpoints they don’t like. They’re tolerant, but only as long as you agree with them.
CACR 32, the secession bill, would simply have put the question on the ballot — nothing more. Its chance of passing, even if it had made it through all the roadblocks, was practically nil because so many NH residents are beholden to the federal government for benefits. However, it would have been a great symbolic message to Washington politicians and bureaucrats that enough is enough already.
With out-of-control deficit spending, one overseas intervention after another, the executive branch of our federal government exercising way more power than the Founding Fathers ever intended, and federal agencies running amok, it would have been a vital message. Too bad the voters didn’t get a chance to send that message.
And too bad some folks just can’t bear to allow any discussion of cutting back on an authoritarian, bloated and overreaching federal government.
