To The Daily Sun,

With so much talk these days about “democracy,” how is it that a busybody felt no shame about trying to get 14 “democratically” elected state representatives removed from the upcoming election ballots because they supported a bill that would have “democratically” put the question of secession to all New Hampshire voters? The Ballot Law Commission correctly put an end to such nonsense and denied the request, but it demonstrates the lengths some folks stoop to so they can squash viewpoints they don’t like. They’re tolerant, but only as long as you agree with them.

