I am writing this letter in support of Patricia Tucker, who is running for re-election in Ashland as Town Clerk/Tax Collector.
I have known Patsy all my life, and there are very few people that I know who are as committed and dedicated to serving the Town as she is. Patsy, an Ashland native who also raised her family here, has dedicated 30 years to the town as Town Clerk and Certified Tax Collector, and she has undergone additional extensive and comprehensive training in order to serve the public in these capacities. In addition, Patsy has previously served on the School Board and the Planning Board, as well currently serving the Town as School District Clerk. She has also been a member of the Ashland Woman’s Club and a supporter of the Ashland Historical Society.
I have worked with Patsy in a number of capacities in the past, including as a Licensed Land Surveyor, a former Town Selectman, and most recently as Police Chief, and I have found Patsy’s experience and knowledge about the Town immensely helpful and valuable. She is capable and knowledgeable, and has been a steady rock upon which the various and innumerable Town Administrators and Town Managers in Ashland have come to rely. With the recent resignation of Town Manager Charlie Smith, once again Patsy’s extensive knowledge about the town and town policies will be a valuable asset to a new Town Manager for a smoother transition.
I urge voters to support Patricia Tucker for re-election as Ashland Town Clerk/Tax Collector on March 9.
Anthony Randall
Ashland
