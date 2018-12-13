To The Daily Sun,
Two years ago, a group of seventh grade students at Gilmanton School imagined a way to help fight food insecurity in their community. After a school-wide food and toiletries drive, fundraising, and a donation match from the school PTA, their dream was made a reality. This week marks the seventh month of their “Food Shed” being open to the community. It is open 24-7 to anyone in need, and is completely confidential.
This week our students were surprised by an anonymous donation. The timing could not have been more perfect. With the changing of the seasons, the students have transitioned the offerings in the food shed to include only items that will not freeze in the outdoor location. The donation they received will help our students purchase additional items that meet these requirements and reflect what is most in demand.
When the news was reported to the students, the room went silent. They were in awe of the kindness of others, especially without being asked. In their words, “This warmed our hearts.”
So, thank you to this kind and generous individual or group of individuals. Because of you, our students will be able to continue to stock the shelves for the winter and help our community.
Liz Lichtenberg’s Seventh Grade Advisory Group
and the Gilmanton School
