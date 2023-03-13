In reply to Ray Mason’s letter impugning the actions of the Ashland town library trustees: The library trustees were well within their legal rights to attempt to change the wording of the warrant article at the deliberative session, just as 25 voters were within their legal rights to try to overturn last year’s vote to purchase the school building with the $400,000 gift. They are accused of tricking voters, the same voters who would like to ignore last year’s vote to proceed?
The library trustees were forced to hire an attorney, since the town attorney declined to represent the library or the selectboard in this matter. The selectboard also hired their own attorney at taxpayers’ expense as well. Library trustees are required to make financial reports, and these can be seen in the annual report of the town; there is transparency in all financial matters. The attorney for the library trustees did not threaten anyone, and did not state that anyone intended to sue anyone else. The attorney did point out a possible breach of contract. You can see this in the video of the meeting.
May I remind everyone again that the majority of voters voted last year in favor of accepting the $400,000 gift and purchasing the school. I fail to see how the library trustees are “self serving their own egos." They have been trying to do their job and provide the best library services for all of the citizens of Ashland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.