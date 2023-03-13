To The Daily Sun,

In reply to Ray Mason’s letter impugning the actions of the Ashland town library trustees: The library trustees were well within their legal rights to attempt to change the wording of the warrant article at the deliberative session, just as 25 voters were within their legal rights to try to overturn last year’s vote to purchase the school building with the $400,000 gift. They are accused of tricking voters, the same voters who would like to ignore last year’s vote to proceed?

