What they said. I also would like to address the cartoon debate. I usually will not enter into such a debate publicly. Fear of not being as knowledgeable and witty as your readers, I try never to get involved. But this particular debate, to me, is a matter of interpretation. Yes, times they are rude, crude, not always easy to read and agree upon, but they do provoke. Isn't that what matters. They light us up to want to respond and get involved. We should read them carefully and express our feelings, but be open to discuss the intent and learn what hidden meaning may be behind the content. Some do point out the realty of what others are dealing with that we may not be aware of in our own lives. Many have lived in a bubble and the bubble has burst. We need to talk, converse, have a dialogue with others. Hear the words, think about the words, and learn more the reasons for them. I hope to see the cartoons again. And I will continue to read this paper and see the debates back and forth. I enjoy them. It gives us all a reason to have discussions. Thank you Daily Sun. Please see both sides of this debate and hope to see the cartoons soon.
Ann Terizzi
Tilton
(1) comment
Agreed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.